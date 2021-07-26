NBA Trade Rumors: Updates on Potential Blockbuster Deals Entering 2021 Draft

2 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Bradley Beal's future with the Washington Wizards has once again come into the spotlight, and the Golden State Warriors are monitoring the situation.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported Beal is at the "top" of Golden State's offseason wishlist if he is available. Thompson added Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have expressed a sense of urgency to management, with the Dubs possibly trying to package their two first-round picks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was among those to report Beal is uncertain of his future in Washington, with the distinct possibility he could ask for a trade before the end of the week. This could open the door for the Wizards to make an aggressive offer.

The Warriors could start with the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in the upcoming draft. They could supplement the offer by including 2020 first-round pick James Wiseman, with Andrew Wiggins also being thrown in for salary considerations.

Whether that kind of offer would appeal to the Warriors is unclear. What is clear is Beal would instantly galvanize Golden State's title hopes.

Beal is one of the top scorers in basketball. He can create for himself and make plays off the bounce. Beal is also capable of playing off the ball. He averaged 31.3 points and shot a career-high 48.5 percent from the field despite playing alongside a ball-dominant point guard in Russell Westbrook last season.

The Warriors would surely have steep competition for Beal if he were made available. However, they might be able to offer the Wizards the best return package.