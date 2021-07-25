Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 2 Winners and Losers

1 of 10

David Ramos/Getty Images

Team USA has won the most total medals in each of the last six Summer Olympics, and swimming has been the biggest reason for that dominance. Heading into these Tokyo Games, USA had won 246 Olympic gold medals all time in swimming. No other nation had more than 60 golds, and the only country with more than 92 total medals was Australia (192).

So, with 12 swimming medals up for grabs on Day 2, it's hardly a surprise that the Americans won half of them.

Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland got that red, white and blue party started by taking gold and silver, respectively, in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Kalisz was trailing New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt at the 200-meter midpoint of the race, but the American dominated the field in the breaststroke and was able to cruise to victory in the freestyle portion of the race. Litherland, on the other hand, made his move in those final 100 meters, coming from behind to win the silver by one-tenth of a second.

In medal event No. 2, Tunisia's 18-year-old Ahmed Hafnaoui stole the show in the men's 400-meter freestyle. He trailed by a slim margin at each 50-meter interval of the race, up until the one that mattered the most. In those final 50 meters, he turned a 0.31-second deficit into a 0.16-second victory, besting Australia's Jack McLoughlin in the home stretch for just the fifth Olympic gold medal in Tunisian history.

But behind Hafnaoui and McLoughlin, USA's Kieran Smith took bronze. It's the fifth time in the past six games that an American won bronze in the men's 400-meter freestyle, but the last USA gold or silver in the event came back in 1984.

In the women's 400-meter individual medley, it was another double-dip for Team USA. Japan's Yui Ohashi took gold rather comfortably, but Americans Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger rounded out the rest of the podium with silver and bronze, respectively.

And in the final swimming medal event of the day, Team USA took bronze in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay, medaling in that event for the 23rd consecutive time (excluding the 1980 Games in which USA did not compete.) In winning the fifth medal of her Olympic career, Simone Manuel almost brought the Americans back for a silver with her anchor leg. They had no hope of catching Australia for gold, though. The Aussies set an Olympic record and won by more than three seconds.