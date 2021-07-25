Quick Takes: John Cena Returns, Punk and Bryan in AEW, Moxley's Future and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Between crowds coming back, potential signings and blockbuster returns, it couldn't be a more exciting time to be a fan of WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

For the first time since WrestleMania 36, John Cena resurfaced in WWE at Money in the Bank and immediately positioned himself as the next contender to the Universal Championship. Unlike other legends, his returns still feel special because of his infrequent appearances in recent years, and the build to his prospective SummerSlam match with Roman Reigns is off to a strong start.

Cena wasn't the only name making headlines this week, however. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (h/t Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc) and Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are looking likely to debut in AEW sooner rather than later and are about to shake up the road to All Out.

AEW has been gradually building momentum since returning to the road earlier in July, and the addition of those two to the roster would be massive. Of course, the company must also ensure that its homegrown stars aren't overshadowed by all of the incoming talent.

One of those AEW originals is Jon Moxley, whose immediate future is in doubt creatively after he lost the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship during Night 2 of Fyter Fest.

What's next for the former AEW world champion will be discussed in this installment of Quick Takes along with Keith Lee's return, Karrion Kross' less-than-stellar Raw debut and more.