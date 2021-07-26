Keith Lee and 8 Current WWE Stars Who Should Be Future WWE Champions

4 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Baron Corbin might not be on most people's lists, but he's criminally underrated.

Fans often talk themselves into trends with certain Superstars. Backing a particular wrestler like Dolph Ziggler as the overlooked should-be champion can turn into ragging on the same person when the tide changes and it's no longer the popular opinion.

With Corbin, it's been "in" for the past few years to equate him to one of the lowest of the low on the roster, but no one seems able to give any solid answers why. It usually boils down to just disliking him but with no real arguments to back it up.

In a way, that's because he is one of the rare performers who seems to get how to be a genuine heel. He isn't trying to be a cool guy who gets over for his own sake and gets cheered despite his status as a villain. All he does is in the interest of getting booed.

Few get the jeers he does. Even fewer are also large enough to put up a fight against anyone else on the roster and have a finisher nobody has kicked out of.

His current poor man's sad-sack character isn't the right one to win the belt, but once he picks himself back up, he could go on a tear and be almost a JBL-style heel champion, even if it's only for a short time.

After completely ruining his time as Mr. Money in the Bank in 2017, not capitalizing on his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win and trying to blame past poor ratings on him, it's the least WWE can do in return.