76ers' Complete 2021 NBA Draft Preview, Predictions

Erick W. Rasco/Getty Images

NBA draft week is here.

It's Step 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers' offseason quest to get their roster up to a championship level around Joel Embiid.

It's the second draft in Philly for president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Last year, he plucked three players from the annual talent grab, spending a first-rounder on Tyrese Maxey and seconds on Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed.

Where might Morey turn this time around? After previewing where the Sixers stand entering draft night, we will round up expert projections before making some predictions for Thursday.