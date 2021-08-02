JaMychal Green, Reportedly Re-Signs with Nuggets on 2-Year, $17M Contract

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

JaMychal Green is reportedly staying with the Denver Nuggets for more than just one season.

Denver and the forward agreed to a new two-year, $17 million deal that features a player option for the second season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

It isn't particularly surprising that Green re-upped with the Nuggets considering Charania reported on July 23 that there was "mutual interest" between the two sides even though he declined the $7.6 million player option for the 2021-22 season on his previous contract.

That made him an unrestricted free agent, suggesting he assumed he could make more on the open market.

The Alabama product entered the NBA in the 2014-15 campaign and has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers and Nuggets.

Green has been a role player at every stop and helped lead Denver to the playoffs during the 2020-21 campaign by averaging 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three-point range.

He appeared in 10 playoff games as the Nuggets attempted to compete with a rotation that was missing Jamal Murray, but they ultimately lost to the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns.

Green's versatility as a solid defender and capable three-point shooter who can take advantage of the spacing created by playing alongside Murray and Nikola Jokic stands out.

Opponents shot 2.1 percent worse than their normal averages from three-point range and 2.9 percent worse from beyond 15 feet when Green defended them, per NBA.com. He is also 31 years old, so he should be in his prime for the immediate future.

Green will now turn his attention toward helping Denver reach the postseason once again.