Cena and Balor Challenge Reigns, Edge Targets Rollins and More SmackDown Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's SmackDown marked its second week back in front of a crowd since the onset of the pandemic and was the post-Money in the Bank episode, so there is a lot to talk about from the show.

John Cena made his return to the blue brand with a rousing promo at the top of the show, during which he reiterated his desire to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Finn Balor was back in action Friday night in a match against the man he brawled with on the previous week's episode, Sami Zayn.

We also saw Bianca Belair defend the SmackDown Women's Championship from the Rolling Loud festival, and Edge confronted Seth Rollins about why he cost him the universal title at MITB.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's show and discuss how WWE may follow up on these segments.