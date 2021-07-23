WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 23

0 of 1

Credit: WWE on Fox

The Summer of Cena continued Friday on SmackDown as the star of several of this summer's blockbuster films returned to the company that made him a household name and confronted Universal champion Roman Reigns.

After their tense encounter at Money in the Bank, what did the leader of the Cenation have to say to the Head of the Table and would Reigns accept his challenge for a match at SummerSlam on August 21?

Find out now with this recap of Friday's show, a simulcast from Cleveland and Miami's Rolling Loud music festival.