Most Likely Destinations for All-Pro WR Davante Adams in 2022

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Not too long after Adams suggested earlier this offseason that his future with the Packers could be cloudy if Rodgers doesn't remain in Green Bay, he also said "it would be a dream" to play with college teammate Derek Carr.

Carr happens to be the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Davante, he's one of my best friends," Carr said recently on Cris Collinsworth's podcast, per ProFootballTalk. "I'm gonna offer him whatever I gotta offer. I'll buy him a car, whatever I've got to do I'll offer that man. I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. He would fit so well in that room. I'm allowed to say those things. Our organization isn't, but I'm going to say it. He's my best friend, I think he's one of the best—he's the best receiver in the NFL."

But Carr didn't stop there.

"He's focused on being a Packer and I know that because I see how he works," the 30-year-old three-time Pro Bowler added. "I know how he works and I know how much it means to him. He's focused on that and I'm focused on trying to get to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, hopefully he's in it so I can beat his butt too. That's the plan, then recruit him over to the dark side."

Beautifully put. And while his team does hope 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs III can become special, that's still to be determined, and Adams and Ruggs are very different players anyway.

Per Spotrac, the Raiders are on track to enter the 2022 offseason with roughly $49 million in salary-cap space, ranking eighth in the NFL in that metric. So it should be no surprise they lead this list.