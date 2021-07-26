Realistic Trades We Could See During NBA Draft Week

0 of 5

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

With the 2021 NBA draft less than a week away, trade season is open for business.

Don't expect Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons or others stars to be on the move just yet, however. It's unlikely any big names go anywhere until after the draft and free agency have wrapped and teams have a better idea of where their rosters stand.

That being said, we could see a flurry of smaller moves, as some teams work their way up the draft board to take higher-upside players and others go down the board to obtain additional picks.

It's also the first opportunity for every team to agree to deals now that the postseason has wrapped, although no sign-and-trades are allowed yet.

The following five trades all contain at least one 2021 draft pick and should benefit every team involved.