Buying or Selling Latest NBA Draft Sleeper Rumors

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Much like fellow Florida State product Patrick Williams did last year, Scottie Barnes is making a late charge up the draft board.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Toronto Raptors, who hold the fourth pick, have "real" interest in Barnes.

While Barnes hovered in the lottery for much of mock draft season, you'd have been hard pressed to find anyone projecting him in the top five—let alone the top four—a month ago. That's part of why this is hard to take at face value.

For one, drafting Barnes at No. 4 would mean bypassing a top-four prospect. Whether that player is Jalen Green, Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs—based on most mocks, it's probably the last—each has flashed a higher ceiling than Barnes. Some might argue Toronto doesn't need Suggs if it brings back Kyle Lowry to fill the guard slot opposite Fred VanVleet, but this is too early in the talent grab to give team need much weight.

Secondly, and maybe most importantly, there are serious questions regarding what kind of scorer Barnes will be in the NBA. He averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 27.5 percent from three and 62.1 percent at the line during his one-and-done run with the Seminoles. Even if he maximizes his potential as a defender and 6'9" playmaker, he could congest his offense's spacing if teams don't respect his shot.

While Green, Mobley and Suggs have fairly straightforward paths to stardom, Barnes' requires a lot more imagination. That should be reason enough for Toronto to target someone else with such an early selection.

Verdict: Sell