WWE Stars Who Could Realistically Beat Bobby Lashley in the Next Year

J Pat Carter/Associated Press

After dispatching Kofi Kingston in a battle for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, Bobby Lashley cemented himself as one of the most dominant Superstars on the main roster.

Wrestling fans didn't have to wait too long before Lashley's next challenge presented itself in the form of former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Whether it's Goldberg or another wrestler further down the line, Lashley is a marked man, and every Superstar on the roster should have their eyes set on his championship.

Here are the performers who could realistically take the title off Lashley this year.

Goldberg

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After his triumphant victory over Kingston at Money in the Bank and a dominant win over Keith Lee on Raw, Lashley claimed there was no one left to challenge for his WWE Championship.

That's when the living legend Goldberg made his way to the ring to challenge the champion.

While Raw has been a struggle to watch at times over the past several months, Lashley's reign has been a highlight of WWE Programming. However, the champion needs a marquee matchup and victory at SummerSlam to cement his legacy.

As one of the greatest titleholders in wrestling history, Goldberg will be Lashley's biggest challenge to date and should help expose The All Mighty to an audience returning to WWE programming to see an icon like Goldberg.

Lashley beating Goldberg would be best for businesses.

The Fiend

One of the biggest stars on Raw over the past year was Bray Wyatt and his Fiend character, but he has been missing in action since he took a loss against Randy Orton at WrestleMania in April and returned to the Firefly Fun House.

After Lashley beats Goldberg at SummerSlam and reiterates there is no one left for him to beat, The Fiend should make his triumphant return in front of fans and decimate the champion like no one else has to date.

With the fans firmly behind Wyatt and crowds down on Lashley after he destroyed Kingston, WWE Creative would have the perfect scenario to build an iconic storyline heading into the fall.

Raw has been atrocious at best for months, and one way to make the show better would be to have The Fiend make his surprise return and challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Big E

After Big E won the men's Money in the Bank briefcase, the WWE Universe is contemplating which champion it would like to see him cash in on.

While Big E remains on SmackDown, he should tease cashing in the briefcase on the Tribal Chief, only for the WWE draft—scheduled for later in the year, per Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast—to move the New Day member to the red brand.

On Raw, Big E would set his sights on Lashley, a champion who has decimated Kingston and Xavier Woods in recent months. With the Money in the Bank contract in hand, Big E could avenge his fallen friends and dethrone Lashley.

The Raw brand would be better with Big E as the WWE champion.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).