2021 NHL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Order and Final Landing Spots for Top Prospects

EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres will make a National Hockey League prospect's dream come true Friday night.

Buffalo has the No. 1 overall selection for the second time in four years, so it is set to add another impressive young player to its roster.

Michigan defenseman Owen Power has been projected to land with the Sabres in most mock drafts leading up to Friday's event. He Power could be one of a handful of defensemen and Michigan products to land inside the top 10.

Luke Hughes, Simon Edvinsson and Brandt Clarke are among the positional mates of Power expected to be chosen early.

Power's Michigan teammate Matthew Beniers could be the first draft selection of the expansion side Seattle Kraken, while center Kent Johnson could give the Wolverines three players inside the top 10.