Bleacher Report's Final 2021 NHL Mock Draft

The wait is almost over for this year's top hockey prospects, as the 2021 NHL draft begins with the opening round Friday. Rounds 2 through 7 will follow on Saturday.

It was an unusual season, as COVID-19 affected leagues throughout North America and Europe. Most played shortened schedules, but some, such as the Ontario Hockey League, had public health orders prevent them from playing.

That likely complicated scouting efforts, but NHL Central Scouting still released its final ranking of this year's best prospects on May 27.

The top 15 selections in the opening round were determined by the draft lottery June 2, with the remaining 16 spots decided by the postseason. The Arizona Coyotes forfeited their first-round pick for violating combine regulations before the 2020 draft.

The following is our final 2021 mock draft. The selections are based on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of the top North American and international prospects and what we believe are each team's needs.

Player stats and additional information provided by Elite Prospects and The Athletic's 2021 NHL prospect pool rankings.