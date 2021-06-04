Updated 2021 NHL Mock Draft Predictions

0 of 6

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

On Jan. 5, we published a way-too-soon first-round NHL mock draft. With the 2021 NHL draft (July 23-24) on the horizon, it's time to revisit and update our predictions.

As the 2020-21 NHL season hadn't started at the time of our predictions, we based each club's draft position on NHL.com's most recent preseason fantasy team power rankings. This time, however, we have a clearer picture of where most teams will be in the draft order.

The first 15 draft positions were selected via the NHL draft lottery on Wednesday, comprising the non-playoff clubs and the expansion Seattle Kraken. The Arizona Coyotes are not among that group as they forfeited their first-round pick for violating draft combine regulations before the 2020 NHL draft.

The remaining 16 positions will be determined by the basis of elimination from the 2021 NHL playoffs. The final four picks are reserved for the semifinalists, with the last two belonging to the Stanley Cup finalists.

Here are our modified 2021 NHL mock draft predictions based on the regular-season standings and playoff positions. The placement of teams participating in the playoffs could change depending on the outcome of the second round.