Way-Too-Soon 2021 1st Round NHL Mock Draft

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The 2021 NHL draft will open with Round 1 on Friday, July 23, followed by Rounds 2 through 7 on Saturday, July 24. With NHL training camps underway and the Jan. 13 start to the 2020-21 season fast approaching, it's a good opportunity to take an early look at this year's top prospects and where they might end up.

During a normal year, draft-eligible players in North America and Europe would be halfway through their respective regular seasons at this point. COVID-19, however, has adversely affected their schedules. Some leagues that have started play have seen their schedule affected by the pandemic, while others have yet to begin what will be shortened seasons.

That makes it difficult for NHL scouts to get a full assessment of how this year's top prospects are developing. Nevertheless, they'll continue to make their assessments as best they can.

With that in mind, here's our way-too-soon 2020 NHL mock draft. This list is based on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list. The draft positions for each club are based on NHL.com's most recent fantasy team power rankings (Oct. 20, 2020) compiled by Rob Reese. Stats (as of Jan. 4, 2021) via HockeyDB.com and Elite Hockey Prospects with additional info via TSN and Sportsnet.

The Arizona Coyotes are not included because they forfeited their 2021 first-round pick for violating combine testing policy prior to the 2020 draft. This year's draft also features the debut of the expansion Seattle Kraken.