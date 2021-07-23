BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 24 Weekend

0 of 4

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Joe Johnson dominated the BIG3 as a rookie in 2019. The 17-year NBA veteran proved he could still play at a high level in his debut in the 3-on-3 basketball league.

After the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the seven-time All-Star has picked up right where he left off to begin 2021. He's been named the BIG3 Player of the Week in each of the first two weeks of the season after helping Triplets get off to a 2-0 start.

Last weekend, Johnson set the BIG3 scoring record by tallying 34 points in the 50-47 win over Power. That came after he scored 27 points in a 51-39 victory against Bivouac the previous week.

Johnson's Triplets are one of four BIG3 teams off to a 2-0 start this season. The action continues this weekend, with six games set to take place Saturday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Here's everything you need to know heading into this week's BIG3 slate.