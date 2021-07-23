BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 24 WeekendJuly 23, 2021
BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 24 Weekend
Joe Johnson dominated the BIG3 as a rookie in 2019. The 17-year NBA veteran proved he could still play at a high level in his debut in the 3-on-3 basketball league.
After the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the seven-time All-Star has picked up right where he left off to begin 2021. He's been named the BIG3 Player of the Week in each of the first two weeks of the season after helping Triplets get off to a 2-0 start.
Last weekend, Johnson set the BIG3 scoring record by tallying 34 points in the 50-47 win over Power. That came after he scored 27 points in a 51-39 victory against Bivouac the previous week.
Johnson's Triplets are one of four BIG3 teams off to a 2-0 start this season. The action continues this weekend, with six games set to take place Saturday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
Here's everything you need to know heading into this week's BIG3 slate.
Week 3 Schedule
Power vs. Ball Hogs
Trilogy vs. Triplets
Tri-State vs. Ghost Ballers
3's Company vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Killer 3s vs. Aliens
Enemies vs. Bivouac
Viewing information: CBS/Paramount+ (1-3 p.m. ET); Triller/FITE (Starting at 3 p.m. ET)
Complete rosters for all 12 teams can be found at BIG3.com.
Trilogy, Triplets to Meet in Battle of 2-0 Teams
There are four undefeated teams still in the BIG3, and this is the only Week 3 matchup that features two of them.
If Trilogy wants to remain unbeaten, it needs to find a way to slow Johnson, who is again powering Triplets to success.
Triplets won the BIG3 championship in their inaugural season in 2019, and Johnson was the primary reason for that title run. The 40-year-old has emerged as one of the top players in the league. In fact, he believes he's the best in the BIG3.
"No question, I put in the work and a lot of people may think it’s easy," Johnson told BIG3's Will Hanley.
Isaiah Briscoe (20.5 points per game), Jarrett Jack (12.5) and James White (12.0) spearhead Trilogy. If they have a big week, it could lead to Triplets taking their first loss of the season.
But Trilogy is likely only going to win if it can find some way to at least slow down Johnson a bit.
Can Ball Hogs Continue Hot Start to Season?
In the first three years of the BIG3, Ball Hogs finished in last place in the standings each season, going a combined 4-20 during that time. This year, the team is already halfway to matching its all-time win total just two weeks into the season.
Ball Hogs are playing much better this year and have notched victories over 3's Company and Aliens to open the 2021 campaign. Now, the team will look to keep that going against Power, which enters the matchup at 1-1.
Leandro Barbosa has provided a big boost to Ball Hogs as a BIG3 rookie. Serving as the team's co-captain, he's averaging 24.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds over the first two games of the season. Jodie Meeks (averaging 14.5 points and 8.0 rebounds) has also been playing well.
Power is coming off a tough 50-47 loss to Triplets, but it has the talent to bounce back. Cuttino Mobley is off to a strong start, having scored 48 points over the team's first two games.
If Ball Hogs can beat Power this week, it will prove it's a legitimate contender in the BIG3 in 2021.
Ghost Ballers Look to Stay on Roll, Slow Richardson
Ghost Ballers are off to a strong start after beating Aliens and Enemies to begin the season.
If the team is going to improve to 3-0, though, it's going to need to defeat Tri-State, who have one of the BIG3's top players in Jason Richardson.
Not only is the 40-year-old averaging 14 points over his first two games, but he's also leading the BIG3 with 12.5 rebounds per contest. Tri-State's lineup also features Earl Clark, who is averaging 13 points per game.
Ghost Ballers have relied on the duo of Mike Taylor (averaging 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game) and Chris Johnson (14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds) to produce positive results early in the season. The team went 4-4 in 2019, so it's in position for a much better year in 2021.
This matchup has the potential to be one of the best games of Week 3. Ghost Ballers may have the better record, but Richardson is capable of powering Tri-State to a win against pretty much any team in the league.