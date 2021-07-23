2021 Tokyo Olympics: Breakout Stars to Watch at This Year's Games

1 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

When those who may not follow skateboarding closely tune in to the broadcast to watch the sport make its debut at the Tokyo Olympics, 13-year-old Sky Brown may not be who they were expecting to see.

But Brown, who is the youngest Nike-sponsored athlete in the world, is also one of the fastest-rising skateboarding stars. Though her name may be new to the general public, she has been tearing it up in action sports since she competed in the Vans US Open at eight years old in 2016.

Brown turned pro at age 10. In 2019, the women's park skater made headlines at X Games Minneapolis when she became the first female skateboarder to land a frontside 540 in competition. And she's heading into Tokyo on a high note, having taken silver at Dew Tour Des Moines—an Olympic qualifying event—in May and winning gold last week in the X Games women's park final.

Brown's mother is Japanese and her father is British, meaning she could have chosen to compete for either national team. She chose Team Great Britain, which might have been a smart strategy. The available spots on Japan's Olympic skateboarding team were hotly contested, and Brown will likely be battling top Japanese skaters Sakura Yosozumi and Misugu Okamoto for podium position.

All three women have a backside 540 in their repertoire, so if Brown can land the trick in both directions, she'll make a good case for gold. But ultimately, Brown thinks trick selection is less important than overall technique. "The 5 is a really good trick, but I don't think you need a 5," she told me at Dew Tour. She also said she has a new trick she's hoping to debut in the Olympics. "I hope I can do it in Tokyo," she said. "I'm so excited to be there."

You can watch Brown in the women's park prelims on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and in the final later that day if she qualifies.