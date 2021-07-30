Mistakes WWE Must Avoid Making While Booking SummerSlam 2021

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam is always a special event for WWE, but few years feel as important as this one. The company has just returned to the road, with loud and excited audiences ready for a return to normalcy in professional wrestling.

The company has already brought back John Cena to challenge Roman Reigns while Goldberg has demanded a shot at Bobby Lashley. And rumors abound over the potential return of stars like Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks for major title matches.

WWE is employing the tried-and-trusted tactic of using familiar stars to sell the August 21 pay-per-view, but it is already falling into potential pitfalls along the way. Whether it be losing track of reliable stars or bringing in too many former talent, the company is taking a dangerous approach to boost SummerSlam.

It must avoid taking too many shortcuts or making missteps in building The Biggest Part of the Summer as something special. Many fresh eyes will be on the event, questioning whether it is time to get back into watching the WWE product.

WWE should not let those fans down by setting up SummerSlam to fail. That would be one misstep that could well spell disaster for the company.