Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 2 in Tokyo

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Olympic glory is always worth the wait, and Day 2 of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo is a great reminder of that.

While medals will be awarded in swimming, skateboarding and a few other disciplines, preliminary rounds account for a majority of the action. Excitement should accompany the start of men's basketball, but tennis, soccer and softball are steadily progressing through the early stages of their competitions.

Every game, match or event, however, takes us one valuable step closer to the medals.

Because of the dramatic time difference between Tokyo and any location in the United States, most competitions will take place overnight. Each event highlighted in this piece will take place Saturday night through Sunday morning.

This is your guide to Day 2 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.