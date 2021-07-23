WWE Stars in Desperate Need of a New Direction Ahead of Summerslam 2021

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE back on the road and Money in the Bank out of the way, the company's Superstars are preparing for SummerSlam on August 21.

This is WWE's unofficial second-biggest pay-per-view of the year. In the past, management has even held Axxess events during the week leading up to the show, which is something usually reserved for WrestleMania.

With John Cena likely taking on Roman Reigns, and Goldberg showing up on Monday's Raw to challenge Bobby Lashley, it looks like we know what the two main events are already. But what about everybody else?

Even after all of the cuts this year, WWE still has a deep roster with a lot of people who are being underutilized right now. If the company wants to make the SummerSlam card special, it needs to start giving more people substantial pushes and storylines in the coming weeks.

The problem with this is WWE has not done well recently featuring certain people who could add a lot of value to the PPV with the right booking.

Let's take a look at some of the Raw and SmackDown names who need a change in direction if they hope to end up on the PPV card at The Biggest Party of the Summer.