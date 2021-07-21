AEW Fyter Fest, Night 2 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

AEW presented the second night of Fyter Fest this Wednesday on TNT, a show headlined by Jon Moxley defending the IWGP United States Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch.

The wild, chaotic main event capped off a night that continued the rivalry between Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and The Pinnacle's MJF, saw Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., defend her AEW women's title and featured both Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in action.

What went down, who emerged victoriously and what chapters did the company write on the journey to All Out this Labor Day weekend?

Find out now with this recap of the July 21 episode.