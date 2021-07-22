Celtics' Top Targets at Pick No. 45 in 2021 NBA Draft

0 of 3

Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

Barring a trade, the Boston Celtics will only get one crack at the upcoming 2021 NBA draft.

After sacrificing their first-round pick in the trade that sent Kemba Walker out and brought Al Horford back, the Celtics have just the No. 45 pick at their disposal.

They don't quite need a miracle to pluck a rotation player out of that spot, but their scouting department will need to be on top of its game.

The following three prospects should already be in the conversation at No. 45.