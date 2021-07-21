Roster Holes Eagles Must Fill Ahead of Training Camp

0 of 3

Tim Tai/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have not had much success in developing linebackers or defensive backs over the last few years.

Philadelphia turned to the trade market last offseason to fill its defensive back need by adding Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions.

Even with Slay in place, the Eagles carry some depth questions at cornerback going into the first training camp of the Nick Sirianni era.

At linebacker, the Eagles unearthed some playmakers in T.J. Edwards and Alex Singleton, but they still need more options to call on at the position over the course of 17 games.

Offensively, the Eagles are set at the skill positions. Jalen Hurts will likely take over for Carson Wentz quarterback, while Miles Sanders, Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith form a nice core around him.

In order to get the ball to the talented young players, Hurts needs to be upright. The offensive line is going through a transition at left tackle, and there might be concerns about how Brandon Brooks rebounds from the torn Achilles that kept him out of the 2020 season.