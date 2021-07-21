Roster Holes Steelers Must Fill Ahead of Training Camp

2 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh's trade for Fitzpatrick in 2019 was one of the best deals the franchise made in recent memory.

Fitzpatrick led the Steelers in interceptions and tackles in 2020, and he is once again expected to be a commanding presence on the defense in 2021.

Terrell Edmunds will start alongside Fitzpatrick at safety. Edmunds was third on the roster in tackles with 68, and he picked off a pair of passes last season.

After the two starters, the Steelers face a significant drop off in depth that could hurt them against a few dynamic passing offenses in the AFC North.

The Cleveland Browns will get Odell Beckham Jr. back from an injury, and the Baltimore Ravens added Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman to reinforce their group around Lamar Jackson.

The Pittsburgh secondary will be required to be at its best on every down in the crucial divisional matchups. If Fitzpatrick or Edmunds have to miss some time or snaps, the younger safeties on the roster might get burned.

Pittsburgh does not have to worry about its depth on the defensive line or linebacker, especially with the Ingram signing, but most of the young safeties on the second line of the depth chart are unproven.

There is a chance that Antoine Brooks, Miles Killebrew and others take hold of the reserve roles in training camp, but for now, it does not look too promising beneath the starters.