Roster Holes Bears Must Fill Ahead of Training Camp

Whether it's Andy Dalton or Justin Fields taking snaps, protection is going to be vital. Right now, that means depending on rookie Teven Jenkins, Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson to control pass-rushers on the edge. They also drafted Larry Borom in the fifth round of this year's draft.

Ifedi finished the season well but only moved out to tackle after playing guard the first half of the season. He has shown the ability to play there but is far from a proven commodity. While playing tackle in Seattle he gave up no fewer than five sacks each season, per Sports Info Solutions.

As far as Jenkins go, it's important to remember that not everyone is Tristan Wirfs. Rookie tackles can have a steep learning curve. Ifedi, who started as a rookie in Seattle, acknowledged this regarding his teammate:

"As a rookie O-lineman, there are so many things you don't know, and you don't even know what you don't know, and it can be a real tough thing," Ifedi told Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com. "You're kind of learning on the go in a lot of situations."

Right now, there isn't much depth behind the duo slated to start. That's a fairly easy fix, though. Multiple veteran tackles would be worth adding even as a swing tackle who could reliably fill in, including Mitchell Schwartz, Rick Wagner, and Russell Okung.