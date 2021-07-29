Nah'Shon Hyland Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nuggets Roster

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Former VCU guard Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland, who was the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season, is headed to the Denver Nuggets after they selected him 26th overall in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Nah'Shon Hyland

Position: SG

Height: 6'3"

Pro Comparison: Immanuel Quickley



Scouting Report: Scouts see a source for instant offense in Hyland, an advanced shot-creator and confident shooter with deep, NBA range.

Nuggets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Jamal Murray, PG: $31.7M (2025)

Nikola Jokic, C: $29.5M (2023)

Aaron Gordon, PF: $20M (2022)

Monte Morris, PG: $9.3M (2024)

Michael Porter Jr., SF: $3.8M (2022)

Facundo Campazzo, PG: $3.2M (2022)

Zeke Nnaji, PF: $2.4M (2024)

Bol Bol, C: $2.1M (2022)

Nah'Shon Hyland, SG: $1.7M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Vlatko Cancar, SF: $1.4M (2022)

P.J. Dozier, PG: $1.3M (2022)

Free Agents

Will Barton, SF: UFA

JaMychal Green, PF: UFA

Paul Millsap, PF: UFA

JaVale McGee, C: UFA

Austin Rivers, PG: UFA

Troy Daniels, SG: UFA

Shaquille Harrison, PG: UFA

Markus Howard, PG: RFA

Hyland broke out during his sophomore season, posting 19.5 points on 44.7 percent shooting (37.1 percent from three-point range), 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 during his breakout sophomore season. VCU made the NCAA tournament as a No. 10 seed was but removed from the competition due to COVID-19 protocols.

The 20-year-old is listed at No. 32 on Wasserman's most recent big board. And he pegged him at No. 27 overall in his July 7 mock draft.

"Scouts expect Hyland to wind up in the first round after his NBA combine scrimmage helped validate his tape and reputation from VCU," Wasserman wrote. "One team in the 20s should buy/value his ability to create his own shot, shoot with range and score in bunches."

Hyland shined in his team's combine scrimmage by scoring 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in addition to six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes. He'll look to bring that explosiveness to Denver.

