John Cena and the 10 Best WWE Returns Since 2000

10 of 10

For years, Dwayne Johnson told fans that WWE was his home and The Rock would always find his way back there. It became a joke, almost. After all, here was a billion-dollar Hollywood actor, involved in major film franchises and business ventures away from the silver screen. He didn't have time to jump back into the WWE Universe and contribute in any meaningful way.

Just as he had done his entire career, he silenced doubters.

Seconds after ring announcer Justin Roberts stood in the center of the squared circle on the February 14, 2011 episode of Raw and announced the special guest host for WrestleMania 27, "IF YA SMELL..." burst through the sound system speakers and the arena came unglued as The Rock returned to the flagship show on which so many of his most memorable WWE moments unfolded.

The atmosphere was electric, the cheers of the company's faithful fans echoing off the walls of the Honda Center in Anaheim.

He made his way to the ring and cut a fan-friendly promo that also included a few swipes at John Cena, laying the groundwork for their inevitable showdown.

It was a moment in time so many who grew up watching him spar with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H, The Undertaker, Kane, Mankind and Kurt Angle were absolutely certain they would never see again. It was also a moment that Hollywood's biggest and most successful actor made good on his promise to come back and create magic for the WWE fans.

That it was wholly unexpected by even the industry's top insiders, nary a hint that it might occur, only made it that much more special and the undisputed choice for the top spot on this countdown.