Roman Reigns Is Best in the World, More Hot Takes from WWE Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns is the best professional wrestler in the world.

That may sound like a loaded statement guaranteed to infuriate the All Elite Wrestling faithful who hold up Kenny Omega like the second coming of Ric Flair and the ardent Reigns detractors who still tout his family name as the reason for his success. But it is time to acknowledge The Head of the Table for what he is: the measuring stick.

Over the past year, we know Reigns has crafted a character that has become the best thing about WWE's product. He is engaging, believable and, most importantly, invested in what he is doing. And it shows every week on Fox.

What he does not get enough credit for is participating in the best match of nearly every WWE pay-per-view since returning in August 2020. Under his heel persona, he has found himself as a worker. He was always very good, but his command of the story and ability to convey it to the audience is what sets him apart from everyone else.

He is a badass powerhouse who can toss the opposition around the ring effortlessly or he can sail through the air and rock them with his trademark Superman Punch. Moves are only a small part of what makes a performer great, though. In an industry wherein everyone can throw multiple variations of a suplex or fly through the air with ease, it is the ability to tell a story and get the audience invested in it that elevates a performer.

He has done just that, dating back to the start of the storyline with Jey Uso in the fall and right on through the PPV schedule. Whether he is working with inexperienced main event stars like Uso or Cesaro, former world champions like Daniel Bryan or his opponent Sunday night, Edge, he always manages to steal the show.

Which makes him something else: the best big-match performer WWE has.

There is a reason he is the main event. There's a reason he gets one of the loudest reactions on the show. Fans care about him, both from a character standpoint and as a worker. He has forced them to by delivering the best work of his entire career.

He stands above everyone else at this point because of his ability to not only execute but also get fans to care beyond popping for a big move or a spot, a trait that is wholly underrated and undervalued in today's wrestling landscape.

He has it in abundance, and the product—and his work specifically—will continue to benefit as a result.