NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kawhi Leonard, Warriors' Draft Plans, More

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

After spending the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard gets to decide whether he'll return for the 2021-22 campaign. The 30-year-old forward has a $36.016 million player option for next season. But even if he declines, he could still work out a new deal with the Clippers.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the "most likely scenario" is that Leonard will opt out and become a free agent. But there seem to be conflicting opinions about where he'll go from there.

"Leonard's well-known affinity for Southern California has led various rival front offices to presume that he would have no interest in switching teams for the third time, but the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears," Stein wrote.

Of course, Leonard's status for next season is in jeopardy, as he recently underwent surgery to repair a partial right ACL tear. However, Stein reported that the Dallas Mavericks would be among the teams that "will not be dissuaded from pursuing Leonard even if he's forced to miss all of next season."

Leonard is a five-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP, plus he's played well for the Clippers the past two seasons. So it makes sense that teams will be willing to potentially wait a year for him to be healthy before adding him to the rotation.