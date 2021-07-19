Advice to WWE Creative: Navigating the Road to SummerSlam 2021

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE desperately needs someone on staff whose job is to make sure the brass doesn't forget about Superstars, storylines, and even championships.

All too often, weeks can go by and it feels as though a belt like the Intercontinental Championship has been completely missing in action for no good reason. Apollo Crews hasn't been properly feuding with anyone for what feels like a month or two. Why is one of the most prominent titles being sidelined instead of prioritized?

Title matches should be a big deal by default and will make SummerSlam feel even more grandiose than if it's filled with generic grudge matches.

If every championship is supposed to be important in WWE, every belt needs to be treated as if it matters.

It's one thing for individual Superstars to be left in a holding pattern with no story, but when championships are left out of the mix, that brings down the reputation and credibility of the champion and the belt itself.

All it should take is a few minutes of discussion during the planning ahead process. Look at a spreadsheet with the roster and ask yourselves who the champions will face at the event.

If there is an obvious answer, move on to crafting the storyline leading up to that match. If there aren't any good answers, your task as a writer is to find the solution and then move on to working on the story.

There are five episodes of Raw and SmackDown before SummerSlam. If that's not enough time to establish all the contenders and have them interact with the champions to build intrigue and tension for an upcoming title match, that's a fault on Creative, not the Superstars.

When WWE waits until the last minute to announce a Fatal 4-Way, fans know this happened because it's a lazy method to cram people into the title hunt. It's the easy answer to what is then viewed as an afterthought, rather than something given any attention. Thus, fans don't care as much about those titles and it makes the champions seem like weak draws.