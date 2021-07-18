Quick Takes: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg, Next Ms. MITB, AEW's Darby Allin, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Heading into a hot, wrestling-filled weekend, WWE and AEW both had newsworthy weeks that still have fans buzzing.

Fans being back in the buildings for AEW Dynamite these past two weeks as well as SmackDown on Friday has made all the difference. The shows feel infinitely livelier, and one can only hope that the Money in the Bank pay-per-view will continue that trend.

Before the event even happens, rumors are already running rampant as to who Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship challenger could be at SummerSlam next month—and a majority of the WWE Universe isn't thrilled.

Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) is reporting that Goldberg vs. Lashley is considered a strong possibility for the SummerSlam card. Although the two-time Universal champion is a notable name, bringing him back to contend for the title again makes little to no sense.

What would make sense, however, is WWE giving Liv Morgan the biggest win of her career on Sunday night and having her win the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. She's the best candidate of all the women involved and has real momentum behind her, but whether the company will capitalize on that is the question.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will look further into all of these topics as well as AEW quietly building its next big babyface in Darby Allin, SmackDown being a logical landing spot for Finn Balor, and more.