Mets' Francisco Lindor Placed on 10-Day IL with Oblique Injury

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor has landed on the injured list.

Per SNY's Steve Gelbs, the 27-year-old was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained oblique.



Lindor suffered the injury during New York's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. He was removed from the game in the top of the fifth after grabbing his side following a groundout that left him unable to run to first base.

Durability has been one of his hallmarks. The four-time All-Star's only stint on the injured list came at the start of the 2018 season when he sprained his ankle late in spring training.

Since being called up to the big leagues in June 2015, Lindor has only missed more than five games in a season one time.

Amid high expectations coming into the campaign, the Mets have had an interesting year. They lead the National League East with a 47-41 record, but their offense ranks 27th in batting average (.229) and 29th in slugging percentage (.370).

Lindor had started to turn things around after a slow start, though his .228/.326/.376 slash line is still not up to the standard he set over the previous six years.

Until Lindor can return, Mets manager Luis Rojas will likely use Luis Guillorme as his starting shortstop.