X

    Mets' Francisco Lindor Placed on 10-Day IL with Oblique Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 17, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    New York Mets star Francisco Lindor has landed on the injured list.  

    Per SNY's Steve Gelbs, the 27-year-old was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained oblique. 

    Lindor suffered the injury during New York's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. He was removed from the game in the top of the fifth after grabbing his side following a groundout that left him unable to run to first base. 

    SNY @SNYtv

    Francisco Lindor left the game in the middle of the 5th inning after appearing to injure his side on a swing. https://t.co/eipL4J8JCJ

    Durability has been one of his hallmarks. The four-time All-Star's only stint on the injured list came at the start of the 2018 season when he sprained his ankle late in spring training. 

    Since being called up to the big leagues in June 2015, Lindor has only missed more than five games in a season one time. 

    Amid high expectations coming into the campaign, the Mets have had an interesting year. They lead the National League East with a 47-41 record, but their offense ranks 27th in batting average (.229) and 29th in slugging percentage (.370). 

    Lindor had started to turn things around after a slow start, though his .228/.326/.376 slash line is still not up to the standard he set over the previous six years. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Until Lindor can return, Mets manager Luis Rojas will likely use Luis Guillorme as his starting shortstop.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!