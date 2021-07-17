NBA Mock Draft 2021: 1st-Round Predictions for Fastest Rising Prospects

2 of 4

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

For months, it seemed there was a clear and concrete five-player tier at the top of this draft. But Scottie Barnes has apparently crashed that party.

"Love for Scottie Barnes has snowballed to the point scouts and executives expect he's going in the top five of the NBA draft," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. " ... It also sounds like Barnes has become a hot enough name for the Raptors to think about [at No. 4]. Otherwise, he's the new favorite at No. 5."

In a way, it makes sense for Barnes to be a late riser, because his unique game might've needed longer than most to fully grasp in the evaluation stage. Plus, star potential doesn't exactly leap to the surface when a player averages just 10.3 points and shoots 27.5 percent from range.

With Barnes, though, the excitement comes from everywhere else. He's a 6'9" playmaker with the handles and vision to orchestrate offense and the size, strength and instincts to guard just about every position at the defensive end. According to Wasserman, Barnes also helped himself during interviews with "energy, passion and unselfishness," which is another reason his outlook keeps getting brighter.