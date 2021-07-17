Updated B/R Staff NBA Finals Predictions

0 of 5

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Following three straight double-digit victories in the 2021 NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks finally gave us a classic in Game 4.

With a chance to tie the series before heading back to Phoenix for Game 5, Milwaukee's stars more than rose to the occasion.

In the fourth quarter alone, Khris Middleton had 14 of his 40 points (including 10 in the final three minutes). In that same frame, Giannis Antetokounmpo added ​​seven points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, one of which was an all-timer to break up an alley-oop to Deandre Ayton.

Those two had to be stellar, because Devin Booker put up 42 points of his own (without hitting a single three). He also got away with what would've been his sixth foul late in the fourth quarter. And though crew chief James Capers admitted the mistake after the game, officiating figures to be a storyline going forward.

The point guard battle will be in the spotlight, too. After a spectacular Game 1, in which he had 32 points, nine assists and two turnovers, Chris Paul has averaged 5.0 turnovers in Games 2 through 4. The defense of Jrue Holiday has a lot to do with that, but the 12-year veteran has had his own troubles on offense, with a 33.3 field-goal percentage in the series.

Now, with a maximum of three games left (two of which would be in Phoenix), it's time to assess all of the above, including what it means for the reminder of the matchup. Who will win the 2021 NBA Finals, and why? B/R's experts dive into the answer.