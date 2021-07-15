Suns vs. Bucks Crew Chief Says Devin Booker Should Have Fouled Out of Game 4

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday despite surviving a no-call on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who should have fouled out after wrapping his right arm around Bucks guard Jrue Holiday as he went up for a layup late in the fourth quarter.

After the game, NBA referee and Game 4 crew chief James Capers told the night's pool reporter, ESPN's Dave McMenamin, that he should have blown the whistle on Booker:

Milwaukee was down 95-92 after Booker was credited with a block instead of a foul. However, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back home to cut the Suns' lead to one.

From there, it was the Khris Middleton show as the wing scored 10 points down the stretch to lead the Bucks to a six-point win. Antetokounmpo also had a tremendous block on Suns center Deandre Ayton to keep the Bucks up 101-99 with 1:14 left.

Ultimately, the no-call didn't matter, but it could have had serious ramifications. Booker would have fouled out, leaving the Suns without the sharpshooting superstar who finished with 42 points on the night. That would have given an even bigger edge to Milwaukee.

The Bucks pulled through, though, and now the NBA Finals is tied at two games apiece. Game 5 is Saturday at 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix.