MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Byron Buxton, Joey Gallo and More

1 of 3

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins will almost certainly be sellers at the deadline. Whether they decide to part ways with center fielder Byron Buxton remains to be seen.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Twins have offered Buxton an extension somewhere in the range of $70 million. Buxton is slated to hit free agency after the 2022 season, and the Twins are trying to lock him up before he hits the open market.

Should Buxton decline the offer, however, Rosenthal reported he is "likely" to be dealt either ahead of the July 30 deadline or during the offseason. One team that could make an aggressive play for Buxton if he becomes available is the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Phillies would be "at or near the front of the line" to acquire Buxton if the Twins attempt to trade him. It's not difficult to see why the Phillies would have an interest.

Philadelphia's center fielders rank below league average in bWAR. Odubel Herrera is on the injured list with ankle tendonitis and had been struggling before hitting the shelf. Plus, Buxton is immensely talented.

The Twins star has 10 homers and a 1.176 OPS. However, injuries have limited him to just 27 games this season. He is currently on the IL with a fractured hand.

Buxton's injury history is likely the reason the Twins "only" offered him $70 million. He could be headed out of Minnesota should he decline the extension offer, which might open the door for the Phillies and other interested clubs to get involved.