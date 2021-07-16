WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 16

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 16July 16, 2021
WWE welcomed back its friends to the show that never ends Friday on SmackDown, the first live event in front of a full capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic and the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.
The featured a blockbuster main event as Universal champion Roman Reigns teamed with Jimmy and Jey Uso to battle Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a six-man tag team match.
That contest headlined a broadcast that also featured the brand's four entrants in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and a defense of the women's title by Bianca Belair.
What went down on the monumental and much-anticipated Fox broadcast?
Find out now with this recap of the July 16 show.
Match Card
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Edge and The Mysterios vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos
- Fatal 4-Way Match: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins
- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella
Coverage begins at 8 p.m.