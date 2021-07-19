Every NFL Team's Biggest Reason for Optimism Heading into Camps

0 of 32

LM Otero/Associated Press

With training camps quickly approaching around the NFL—the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers open on July 21—optimism is at an all-time high. Every team is undefeated, and under the expanded playoff format, most teams can realistically challenge for the postseason.

Not every team will be a Super Bowl contender, of course, but each franchise has at least one reason to be hopeful about the coming season. Whether that's a promising new quarterback, the culture change brought on by a new coaching staff, the potential of a strong free-agent class or sheer overall talent, every team should be flying high.

Here, we'll examine each franchise's biggest reason for optimism heading into training camp. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.