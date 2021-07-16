BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 17 Weekend

BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 17 WeekendJuly 16, 2021
Two of the championship favorites in the BIG3 basketball league square off in Week 2.
Reigning champion Triplets sit on top of the standings thanks to a 12-point win in Week 1 over Bivouac.
Next up, Joe Johnson and Co. face off with Cuttino Mobley and Power. Power won a tighter matchup in Week 1, but it possesses plenty of star power to be considered one of the true contenders to Triplets.
The other matchup of 1-0 teams kicks off the weekend schedule, as Trilogy takes on 3 Headed Monsters.
The winner of that contest could be viewed as an early potential challenger to the title hopes of Power and Triplets.
Week 2 Schedule
Saturday, July 17
Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters (2 p.m. ET, CBS)
Power vs. Triplets (2 p.m. ET, CBS)
Killer 3s vs. 3's Company (4 p.m. ET, Triller)
Sunday, July 18
Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers (3 p.m. ET, CBS)
Tri-State vs. Bivouac (3 p.m. ET, CBS)
Ball Hogs vs. Aliens (3 p.m. ET, CBS)
Power vs. Triplets
Triplets are viewed as the team to beat after their championship run in 2019.
As long as Johnson is on the squad's roster, it has to be considered for the favorite tag because he is playing on another level than most players in the league.
Johnson dropped 27 of Triplets' 51 points in Week 1, and he was aided by Jannero Pargo's 16 points to take down Bivouac.
As long as Johnson and Pargo are playing well, Triplets stand a strong chance of winning every game, even against the top contenders.
Power benefited from 26 Week 1 points out of Mobley to win its opener with Enemies, but it still allowed 24 points to Isaiah Austin.
In a league in which 50 points is the target score, it is hard to have sustainable success if you concede around 25 points to the opposing side's star.
When a team like Triplets carries two BIG3 stars, like Johnson and Pargo, it becomes even more difficult to contain in that format.
As long as Johnson and Pargo are playing well, Triplets should be in good shape to win even the closest of affairs this season.
If Power remains close with Triplets and has a chance to win at the end, it will be viewed as a major confidence boost for its title-contending potential.
Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters turned in two of the most impressive Week 1 victories.
Both teams won by double digits to place themselves in the top half of the 12-team standings along with Triplets and Power.
Trilogy is powered by its guard play. Isaiah Briscoe and Jarrett Jack were responsible for 43 of the team's 50 points versus Killer 3s.
Briscoe, a former Kentucky star, featured in a starring role with 28 points. If his scoring output remains high, Trilogy will establish itself as one of the top teams this season.
3 Headed Monsters benefited from a more well-rounded approach since none of its five players eclipsed the 20-point mark against Tri-State.
Kevin Murphy led 3 Headed Monsters with 19 points, while Rashard Lewis chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The most important aspect of 3 Headed Monsters' performance was their defense. No one from Tri-State reached over 15 points, and the squad as a whole produced 39 points, with 17 coming in the second half.
If the same defensive output carries over to Saturday, 3 Headed Monsters could limit Briscoe and Jack enough to come out on top.
Statistics obtained from BIG3.com