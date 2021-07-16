BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 17 Weekend

2 of 3

Sam Morris/Getty Images

Triplets are viewed as the team to beat after their championship run in 2019.

As long as Johnson is on the squad's roster, it has to be considered for the favorite tag because he is playing on another level than most players in the league.

Johnson dropped 27 of Triplets' 51 points in Week 1, and he was aided by Jannero Pargo's 16 points to take down Bivouac.

As long as Johnson and Pargo are playing well, Triplets stand a strong chance of winning every game, even against the top contenders.

Power benefited from 26 Week 1 points out of Mobley to win its opener with Enemies, but it still allowed 24 points to Isaiah Austin.

In a league in which 50 points is the target score, it is hard to have sustainable success if you concede around 25 points to the opposing side's star.

When a team like Triplets carries two BIG3 stars, like Johnson and Pargo, it becomes even more difficult to contain in that format.

As long as Johnson and Pargo are playing well, Triplets should be in good shape to win even the closest of affairs this season.

If Power remains close with Triplets and has a chance to win at the end, it will be viewed as a major confidence boost for its title-contending potential.