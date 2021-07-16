Playing Trade or Keep with NBA's Most Rumored Trade Targets

1 of 6

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers entered this season with a championship to defend and exited it with the only first-round series loss of LeBron James' career. Even if injuries can explain the squad's struggles, falling that short of expectations often sets the wheels in motion for some kind of change.

Lacking cap space and draft assets, L.A. doesn't have many avenues to improvement. But it is reportedly trying to sniff out suitors for fourth-year swingman Kyle Kuzma, per B/R's Jake Fischer.

On the surface, this doesn't seem like the ideal time to trade Kuzma.

He debuted as an All-Rookie first-teamer in 2017-18 and followed that up by averaging nearly 19 points per game as a sophomore. His counting categories have backtracked since, as he hasn't averaged 13 points or 30 minutes in either of the past two seasons.

But the declining production is tied to a role change (or several of them, really) that shifted him away from being a volume scorer who handled significant touches to a complementary player forced to round out his game accordingly. His numbers may not pop as much as they used to, but he's arguably a more complete player who has improved as a defender, rebounder and outside shooter.

As a result, trade interest could be twofold in Kuzma. Future-focused clubs might buy him for the upside he showed in the past, while win-now shoppers could be more interested in his team-friendly developments.

Either way, he should have enough trade value to bring back something worthwhile for the Lakers.

Verdict: Trade