Kenyan Drake's Raiders Fantasy Outlook After Josh Jacobs' Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

If Kenyan Drake weren't already a highly sought-after flex player in fantasy leagues, Friday's news that Las Vegas Raiders tailback Josh Jacobs will miss Sunday's clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers has certainly raised Drake's stock.

Jacobs was ruled out with toe and ankle injuries days after he recorded 10 carries for 34 yards and two scores in an overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Drake is currently owned in 76 percent of Yahoo! leagues after notching six carries for 11 yards and five receptions for 59 yards in Week 1.

It was the receiving part of his game that was expected to see an uptick with the Raiders with Jacobs serving as lead tailback.

Now Drake will get another opportunity to handle the bulk of Las Vegas' carries.

As long as that's the case, Drake is an automatic must-start in just about every league format. If he's still available on waivers, don't hesitate to pick him up immediately.

Drake may not be a season-defining addition, but he will provide numerous opportunities for touchdowns and carries as long as he remains healthy.