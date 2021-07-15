Reacting to B/R Community Takes on Omega vs. Page, WWE Draft, Ricochet and More

Reacting to B/R Community Takes on Omega vs. Page, WWE Draft, Ricochet and MoreJuly 15, 2021
Welcome to the Bleacher Report WWE and All Elite Wrestling mailbag.
The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on pro wrestling and its biggest stars.
We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, AEW and the world of pro wrestling.
A wide variety of questions about everything from specific Superstars to broader topics have been submitted. Check out what was on the minds of the B/R community this week.
If you'd like to have your question or hot take included in a future article, be on the lookout each Tuesday afternoon for the crowdsourcing thread on the WWE and AEW streams in the B/R app.
Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page
"Thoughts on Kenny Omega being a long-term champ or more of a transitional champion before Adam Page?" (@jrfournier)
"Why such a long buildup for Omega vs. Page for the AEW title?" (@chinca2)
Omega has been the AEW world champion since December 2, so he has had over seven months with the belt. That's a decent length for a world title reign these days, so I would not be surprised at all if Page beat him at All Out on Sept. 5 for the title.
It's hard to defy the cutoff date between a medium-length reign and a long one, but by the time All Out happens, he will have had the belt for over nine months. That's not too shabby.
As far as the long buildup goes, I think this is one of the better things AEW has done since its inception. The build has been natural and started with them as partners before the long downward spiral.
Whether AEW does anything with the storyline regarding Page's drinking is another story. There are occasional references to how much he likes to imbibe, but it hasn't been the main focus of any segments for some time.
Whether the creative team uses that in the feud or not, I think the long route to this storyline was the best approach, especially with AEW just recently getting back on the road. It wanted to save this so it could play out in front of the fans, which was smart because Omega and Page are two of the company's biggest stars.
Will Ricochet Get a Push?
"Do you think Ricochet will get another push considering his great showing against John Morrison the past few weeks?" (@DantheMan82)
I'm so happy Dan asked this question because I have been so impressed with both Ricochet and Morrison in every encounter they have had.
Their first match started with one wild spot that was replayed to death, but the second was much more competitive. The third ended up being their best because they were able to use the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation to their advantage.
Not only do I think Ricochet has earned a push, but I also think WWE will actually follow through with it this time. Whether it lasts long is another matter entirely.
Having him go after the U.S. title would be the best option, but if he were to win the Money in the Bank briefcase on Sunday, I wouldn't be shocked at all. At the very least, he and Morrison will have the most memorable spots of the night.
If he can keep himself healthy and continue performing at the same level he has been these past few weeks, Ricochet is going to get more opportunities to shine.
Who Will Beat Karrion Kross?
"If Johnny Gargano can't beat Karrion Kross, who will?" (@DougieDoug92)
This is a good question, Doug, and it's one I have been thinking about since Wednesday. With all of the recent talk of a potential main roster call-up for Kross, I was kind of expecting some shenanigans that would cost him the belt.
NXT has a lot of great talents right now, but only a handful stand out as being able to realistically defeat Kross. He has been a dominant champion, and WWE won't have him lose to just anybody.
Kyle O'Reilly, Finn Balor, Pete Dunne, Samoa Joe and WALTER are the only people who seem like genuine options at the moment.
Personally, I would love to see it go to Dunne. He is one of those guys who can't have a bad match. He has done great character work in recent months and would be an outstanding heel champion who can back up everything he says.
However, with what we saw on Wednesday with Kross choking out Samoa Joe, it's clear this is going to lead to a big fight down the road. Maybe he will become the first three-time NXT champion along the way.
Potential Draft Moves
"What kind of shakeups do you foresee in the draft? I think Big E to Raw will be a big one, but I can’t think of any others." (@CMan9158)
I agree that Big E will probably end up on Raw, but WWE might pull a fast one and move Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to SmackDown to keep The New Day separated for a little longer.
The main thing I see happening is a pair of champions switching brands. Sheamus and Apollo Crews could be swapped, but a more likely scenario is Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley trading places.
The Tribal Chief has gone through most of the top stars on SmackDown and needs some new competition. If he beats Edge this weekend, there won't be many names left who would provide a real challenge.
With Reigns doing the best work of his career and Raw suffering record low ratings in recent months, there is a strong argument for moving him to the red brand so he can help the show rebound.
Other than that, my main concern is WWE breaking up more tag teams. Other than The Usos, The New Day and The Viking Raiders, the company doesn't have a lot of long-term duos. It needs to nurture the division, not gut it again.
Will the Fans Save WWE from Becoming Stale?
"The WWE product will only improve with fans in the stands." (@StewieGriffin)
I hope so, Stewie. I really do.
For months, a lot of us have been saying: "It'll be better when the company gets back on the road." Now, I am not as confident.
WWE has let go of dozens of people during the pandemic, has resorted to booking constant rematches and only allows a few storylines to have any real development.
I can see the first few weeks of shows with crowds being fun and energetic, but it wouldn't shock me in the slightest if the company failed to capitalize on that energy by offering better booking.
Once the draft happens, WWE needs to figure out how to give us three hours of Raw and two hours of SmackDown without booking the same matches every week. If it can do that, there is hope.
Quick Takes
"Kenny Omega's character has jumped the shark. It is absolutely atrocious and his title reign has suffered for it." (@fcourtney27)
While I will never claim to be an Omega superfan, I will admit that some of the stuff he does makes me laugh and some of it makes me cringe. The character is supposed to be over-the-top and unlikeable, so I give him a little more leeway to be obnoxious. He hasn't made me turn off the show yet, though.
"How do you feel about Johnny Drip Drip winning MITB?" (@sscott19)
As happy as it would make me to see John Morrison take one more step toward becoming WWE champion, I doubt he will win. He and The Miz will be involved in some kind of nonsense during the match that will likely keep him from retrieving the briefcase. Maybe The A-Lister will screw it up for him and cause a rift in their relationship. I'm just spitballing here.
"Does Big E have a legit shot at winning MITB?" (@mrpancakes)
Not only do I think he has a chance, but I am also predicting him to win. Big E has been one of the most reliable performers of the past few years. His promos are great, his in-ring work is top-notch, and he has charisma to spare. What more could WWE want in a world champion?
"I can see WWE giving MITB to Riddle. He's proved his value and is the most creative pick behind Drew McIntyre." (@tdanella)
If you follow me on Twitter (shameless plug to follow me on Twitter), you know I am no fan of Riddle. I find him annoying and usually mute the TV when he starts talking. However, I do concede that he has skill in the ring and recognize that WWE sees something in him. You don't just get put into a team with Randy Orton unless someone has faith in your ability. He could end up winning, but I hope he doesn't.
"Give me Kross vs. Brock Lesnar, please." (@NYCSports321)
Sign me up for this, too. We need to see Lesnar fight some new opponents when he eventually returns. If Kross could beat him right after being called up to the main roster, he would be a made man in WWE.