Reacting to B/R Community Takes on Omega vs. Page, WWE Draft, Ricochet and More

1 of 6

"Thoughts on Kenny Omega being a long-term champ or more of a transitional champion before Adam Page?" (@jrfournier)

"Why such a long buildup for Omega vs. Page for the AEW title?" (@chinca2)

Omega has been the AEW world champion since December 2, so he has had over seven months with the belt. That's a decent length for a world title reign these days, so I would not be surprised at all if Page beat him at All Out on Sept. 5 for the title.

It's hard to defy the cutoff date between a medium-length reign and a long one, but by the time All Out happens, he will have had the belt for over nine months. That's not too shabby.

As far as the long buildup goes, I think this is one of the better things AEW has done since its inception. The build has been natural and started with them as partners before the long downward spiral.

Whether AEW does anything with the storyline regarding Page's drinking is another story. There are occasional references to how much he likes to imbibe, but it hasn't been the main focus of any segments for some time.

Whether the creative team uses that in the feud or not, I think the long route to this storyline was the best approach, especially with AEW just recently getting back on the road. It wanted to save this so it could play out in front of the fans, which was smart because Omega and Page are two of the company's biggest stars.