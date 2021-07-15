Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on John Cena, Mandy Rose and More

1 of 3

John Cena is on his way back to WWE, presumably for a Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select revealed plans for him to return on the July 23 episode of SmackDown.

"Fightful has learned that Cena is scheduled to appear on WWE programming at some point over the next 11 days, as fans return," he wrote. "Fightful has been told that the working plan for Cena is for him to appear on the July 23 episode of WWE Smackdown, and possibly sooner than that."

Cena is in the middle of a summer in which he appears in two Hollywood blockbusters: F9 and The Suicide Squad, the latter of which will result in his own television series for HBO Max based on his Peacemaker character.

That he is returning to the company, presumably against its top star, is a testament to his love for an industry he championed as a main event act for over a decade. Reigns will also benefit from working with him, the last possible hurdle on his way to the showdown with The Rock that so many fans desperately want.

And Cena will get a rub from the contest, too. Sure, his status as one of the greatest professional wrestling stars of all time is already cemented, but a return to a stage as grand as SummerSlam will reiterate that WWE is his home and his passion for wrestling is unwavering—regardless of the success he finds in acting.