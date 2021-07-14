MLB All-Star Game 2021: Score, Highlights and Comments from MVP

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped the American League extend its winning streak in the MLB All-Star Game to eight on Tuesday.

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman hit a home run to deep left field in the third inning and became the youngest player ever to win the Most Valuable Player award.

The 22-year-old stated that winning the award with that type of All-Star performance was a dream come true, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

"Dreams come true," Guerrero Jr. said through a translator. "Since I was a kid, I was thinking about this moment. I've worked all my life very hard and a lot of it is happening right now."

ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers pointed out that Guerrero and his father, Vladimir, are the third father-son combination in history to hit home runs at the All-Star Game. Bobby and Barry Bonds and Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. are the others.

Guerrero noted that he made a promise to his Toronto teammates Lourdes Gurriel and George Springer that he would come home with the top individual honor, per Rogers.

"They said, 'You better win the MVP or don't come [home]," Guerrero said.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Guerrero launched himself into the favorite role for the MVP in the third inning, when he connected on a blast to left off Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes.

The moon shot elicited an amazed reaction from Fernando Tatis Jr., who was playing shortstop for the National League and was conducting an interview with the Fox broadcast at the time of the home run.

Guerrero drove in his second run of the contest in the fifth inning. His ground out to second base allowed his Toronto teammate Teoscar Hernandez to cross the plate.

The second RBI from the MVP produced the AL's third run of the game, which turned out to be the game-winning run.

The NL only produced two runs at Coors Field. It scored more than three runs in just one of its eight consecutive All-Star defeats.

J.T. Realmuto earned the NL's first tally in the fifth inning on a home run. That came in the bottom half of the frame in which Guerrero drove in a run and Xander Bogaerts chipped in an RBI single.

Mike Zunino answered that long ball with one of his own in the top of the sixth to produce the AL's final run of the contest.

Juan Soto scored the NL's final run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a passed ball. The NL had a chance to level the contest in the eighth, but Jared Walsh made a terrific sliding catch in left field.

Walsh was placed in an unfamiliar position in left field. He has not played that position in his major-league career. He is the starting first baseman for the Los Angeles Angels.

Walsh broke down the process of the catch to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger after the victory.

"I could tell it had a little topspin," Walsh said. "It seemed like he was out front maybe a tad so I just kind of broke in and fortunately it ended up in my glove. I felt it. But I looked back to make sure it wasn't rolling to the wall."

Walsh's teammate Shohei Ohtani got the AL started off on the right foot with a perfect first inning. He was one of seven pitchers to hurl a scoreless frame for the victors. Gregory Soto and Chris Bassitt conceded the runs for the AL.

Burns, Trevor Rogers and Taijuan Walker were tagged for the five runs allowed by the NL staff in the defeat.

The NL will try to break the losing streak that dates back to 2013 at Dodger Stadium in 2022.