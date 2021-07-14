Eagles Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Since J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, he has been met with loads of criticism.

The 24-year-old has not become a consistent part of the team's offense in two seasons and could be at risk of losing his roster spot in training camp this year.

The Eagles selected a wide receiver in the first round in each of the last two drafts and have found some solid role players at the position who will enter camp ahead of Arcega-Whiteside on the depth chart.

The wideout also faces the unenviable task of learning a new system under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni while fighting for the roster spot.

Arcega-Whiteside will be closely watched throughout training camp, but he is far from the only player at risk of being cut if he does not shine in August.