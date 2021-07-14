Steelers Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

0 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the deepest running back depth charts in the NFL.

The addition of first-round selection Najee Harris added to that depth, but it also altered the competition for roster spots in training camp.

Pittsburgh has a clear No. 1 feature back in the Alabama product, and everyone else is playing to fill in the backup role.

The Steelers' good problem is they have a handful of running backs who can land the second and third spots beneath Harris.

Mike Tomlin and his staff will have to cut one or two of those players by the end of training camp, and they may be forced into deciding between players who have been around the franchise for a few years and a new addition to the running back room.