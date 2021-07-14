British Open 2021: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders

2 of 4

Ian Walton/Associated Press

Jon Rahm got the proverbial monkey off his back by winning his first major at last month's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Now, he finds himself as an enormous favorite ahead of The Open.

Rahm is +800, with a sizable gulf between him and second favorite Brooks Koepka (+1700). Can the Spaniard win back-to-back major titles? He is certainly playing some good golf.

The 26-year-old ranks second on tour in strokes gained from tee to green over the course of the current season, 21st in driving distance and fifth in greens and regulation. That combination of power and steadiness with the irons has helped him amass the best scoring average on the Tour.

Rahm is also someone who has consistently risen to the occasion. He has finished inside the top 10 in each of the first three majors and is regularly in contention at the biggest tournaments.

Although he has not played since winning the U.S. Open, Rahm is a strong pick to click this week. If nothing else, those +188 odds to finish inside the top five look appetizing.