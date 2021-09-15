Jarvis Landry, Browns' WR Fantasy Outlook with Odell Beckham Jr. Out vs. Texans

Diamond Images/Getty Images

Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones are in line to serve as the Cleveland Browns' top two receivers for the second straight week with news that Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out against the Houston Texans.

With Beckham still working his way back, quarterback Baker Mayfield will lean on Landry and Peoples-Jones as his primary pass-catchers.

The former is a five-time Pro Bowler who has fit into Cleveland as well as anyone since joining the club in 2018. Over his first three years with the Browns, the 28-year-old caught 236 passes for 2,990 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He opened the 2021 season last week with a team-high five receptions for 71 yards to go with two carries for 13 yards and a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Peoples-Jones, a second-year pro out of Michigan, spent the majority of his time returning kicks during his rookie season and saw just one target for four yards in the opener. At best, he's a stash candidate on fantasy benches until further notice.

Landry, meanwhile, carries a high floor against a Texans defense that allowed Trevor Lawrence to throw for 332 yards in Week 1. He should be viewed as a low-end WR2 or high-end flex for the time being.

Fantasy managers in need of a boost at tight end could also do worse than Njoku, who led all Browns receivers with 76 yards against Kansas City. While his production over the past few years suggests he's a boom-or-bust option, Njoku is a decent flier for Week 2.

Finally, Anthony Schwartz holds some long-shot appeal in deeper leagues after turning five targets into three receptions for 69 yards a week ago.