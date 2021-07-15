Knicks Sleeper Prospects to Target in 2021 NBA Draft

0 of 3

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

After booking their first NBA playoff trip in nearly a decade, the New York Knicks may not seem as dependent on the draft as they had in recent years.

But in order to keep the good times going in Gotham, the 'Bockers better have a productive night at the annual talent grab.

The Knicks hold four draft picks (Nos. 19, 21, 32 and 58), and even if they don't keep all of them, they'll invest at least a few in prospects they hope can become rotation contributors already next season.

Targeting these three sleeper prospects at No. 19 might make that happen.